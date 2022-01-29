20 years in the memory of medicine

The contribution to the development of Spanish healthcare by favoring the generation and dissemination of scientific knowledge, putting it at the service of citizens, is the main objective of the Lilly Foundation. Frequently, the Foundation helps knowledge through its publications such as Medicine in Spanish or patient centered medicinewhich gathers how technology can bring patients and their families closer together, allowing a closer treatment, “technology is never an end in itself, but rather it is a means to achieve a health benefit for the patient (better control, less income , less mortality), the professional (less demand, greater control, better follow-up) and the health system (higher quality, lower cost per patient)”.

A few weeks ago, the Foundation ended a very emotional year after having completed its twentieth anniversary. To celebrate this fact, they have published 20 years in memory, a work where you can see reflected the main projects and initiatives carried out, as well as its three pillars, science, the development of medicine and the promotion of humanism. For the President of Lilly, Nabil Daoud, “Lilly’s commitment to its Foundation in Spain is unequivocal, strong and renewed every day. Science, medicine and humanism are the three pillars that support the lines of action of the Lilly Foundation, and whose interrelation has allowed us to carry out around half a thousand activities to develop innumerable projects during these two decades, many of which have left an indelible mark”. The intention of these reports is very different from those published annually by the Foundation. The Director, José Antonio Sacristán, explains that “it is a document of memories. And in memories, memory is always personal and selective. Today, the Lilly Foundation is the result of the sum of the memories of all the people who have participated in its activities throughout its twenty years of life”.









Javier Ellena, President of the Foundation from 2001 to 2017, affirms that the goal has always been to improve people’s lives and to achieve this, “we decided to support the values ​​of the new Foundation in the three pillars that Lilly, as a pharmaceutical company, has instituted for 145 years: excellence, integrity and respect for people”. In the text, Carmen Ayuso, Head of the Genetics Department of the public hospitals managed by Quirónsalud, states that “the publication of the human genome sequence, in February 2001, with the perspective of the time elapsed and its results, can be defined as revolutionary, because of what it has meant for a change in diagnostic and therapeutic approaches to many human diseases”.

On the other hand, Joseba Barroeta, Managing Director of the Gregorio Marañón Hospital, points out that “the great experience accumulated in adapting the health system to the social, economic and epidemiological changes that have occurred in recent years has been fundamental in facing the challenge of pandemic by Covid-19”.