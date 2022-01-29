4,000 rooms at sea for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

To serve the people attending the World Cup, the organizers in Qatar are committed to innovating with 4,000 rooms on cruise ships. (Photo: GettyImages)

Some 1.2 million viewers will come to see the World Cup in Qatar 2022. To serve them, they are committed to innovating and optimizing with 4,000 rooms on cruise ships. “We don’t want to build hotels that later don’t work,” explains Fatma Al-Nuaimi, executive director of Communication for the Supreme Committee for the Delivery and Legacy of Qatar 2022, to EFE.

“We always say that this It’s the World Cup for the first time”, he assures. First time in winter, in the Middle East and in which fans will be able to go to see more than one game a day; due to the proximity of some stadiums that, he assures, have had a cost of about 5,760 million euros

Question: First World Cup to be played in winter. How does this change plans at the organizational level?

Answer: We believe that the decision that the World Cup be played in winter will be good for everyone. including the players, as they will arrive at their peak of form when the World Cup begins.

For us, a strong point of this World Cup is that it will be ‘compact’, since fans will be able to attend more than one game a day. As organizers, there are several new features; which will be compact, hosted in winter, for the first time fans will be able to attend more than one match a day, fans will be able to stay in the same place throughout the World Cup to follow your team…

Q: Taking into account the pandemic and that it takes place in winter, what forecast of visitors do you manage?

A: We hope to receive 1.2 million viewers during the tournament, although there are still some nations to qualify. But we also expect a lot of visitors from countries that are not ranked. For example, with China and the United States, which have not yet qualified, and are within the ‘top 5’ of countries that have bought the most tickets.

Q: That will require new accommodations. What do you have in mind?

A: First of all, when it comes to accommodation, depending on the geographical location, we have many hotel options, from two to five stars. We, learning from previous World Cups, do not want to start building hotels that are useless after the tournaments. So we want to create innovative solutions for accommodation. We have signed with two cruise ships that will provide 4,000 rooms for the tournament, and we have signed an agreement with Accor, which is a French company that is one of the largest hotel brands in the world. They will come to help and will be in charge of managing the local houses as service points, so that people can choose. The accommodation will be ready on time and we will announce it in the future. We want to give fans an option so they can choose. We want to our World Cup is affordableand give options to any budget.

Q: How much did it cost to build the stadiums?

A: The constructions of the stadiums cost 6.5 billion dollars (5,760 million euros), including the eight with their related infrastructure for the World Cup. One of them will be built in an efficient and sustainable way, the Ras Aboud Stadiumdesigned by Mark Fenwick and which will be removable as it is made by containers and it is also cheaper to build.

We try to make some of the stadiums have a legacy after the tournament. 12 years ago we were given the opportunity to host the World Cup, so we thought how we could make these stadiums have a benefit in the community beyond the World Cup; having schools, hospital services, businesses, hotels… whatever society demands. This is important to us because we won’t need as many stadiums after the World Cup.

Q: How can this World Cup help Qatar?

A: Since they gave us the World Cup, we saw it as an opportunity to serve as a catalyst to develop our country with the mind set on 2030; with the objectives of promoting tourism, environmental conservation, construction of the subway, expansion of the airport… all these projects are increasing our level as a country and, although they were already in our plans, having the opportunity to organize the World Cup has accelerated them.

That thanks to the World Cup 1.2 million people come will be a great opportunity to get a lot of contributions on sports tourism, beyond the sports industry.

Q: It is always said that the next World Cup will be the best, although with this one there may be more doubts. Why can Qatar make this World Cup special?

A: We always say that this It is the “World Cup for the first time”. First time in the Middle East, in winter, the first compact –with two stadiums in five kilometers and the greatest distance between them of 75 km- for fans to attend more than one match…; All this makes it different from previous World Cups.

Also, this World Cup gives us the opportunity to show the world the Arab hospitality and passion for football that we have here, it was seen with the Arab Cup in December. It will be a great opportunity to get to know Qatar for the whole world.

Q: Qatar recently hosted the Arab Cup. How was this test for the World Cup?

A: The experience was very good. Especially because after the coronavirus, having so many media outlets, fans, more than 500,000 tickets sold… is very important to us. Also, we broke the record for most people attending a football match in the history of Qatarwith some 63,000 spectators in the stands.

Also, we had 16 teams competing in Qatar, which was a great test to see the level of our facilities, security and day-to-day management. We also tested ‘Fan ID’, which allows fans to access matches and use public transport for free. A great test in the face of having 32 soccer teams in our country.

