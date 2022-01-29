60% of bitcoin service providers have not implemented the “travel rule”

60% of platforms that provide services with bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have not implemented the “travel rule” suggested by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The data was released through a survey conducted by Notabene, the company behind the homonymous software. The study adds that the majority of those 60% of respondents who have not implemented the travel rule, aims to fully comply with the standard in the next six months.

In that sense, Notabene assures that, despite the results, members of the cryptocurrency industry have begun to take steps towards compliance. They also state that close to a third of companies (31%) fully or partially comply with the travel rule.

Advertising

The “Travel Rule” is a rule proposed by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force), an intergovernmental institution, whose objective is to develop policies to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The rule is based on the regulations suggested by this international entity for the control of cryptocurrency trade.

The guideline states that virtual asset service providers (VASPs), such as cryptocurrency exchanges, must collect and share their customers’ personal data if they make transactions that exceed $1,000.

However, according to the survey, 46% of the platforms surveyed are unclear as to the protocol they intend to use to apply this standard. Meanwhile, only 4% of respondents reported that they are not yet focused on implementing the rule.

According to Notabene, the query was made to 60 virtual asset service providers (VASPs) of which 56 companies distributed among custodians, exchanges, fintechs and banks responded.

44.6% of those who attended the consultation correspond to the Asia and the Pacific region, 25% to the American continent and 30% to Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The FATF recently updated its guidance on peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. Source: adobe.stock.

Tether implemented the Notabene protocol

According to data from the Notabene report, among the companies that have adhered to the travel rule and the company’s software, is Tether Holdings Limited.

The company behind the stable cryptocurrency or stablecoin Tether (USDT), announced in October last year that those who carry out cross-border transactions greater than 1,000 USDT between custody platforms such as exchanges, must share user informationa fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

As mentioned above, that the travel rule is a regulation that must be adopted by service providers with virtual assets, including exchanges, although it has received rejection from organizations such as Coin Centerfocused on public policies around cryptocurrencies.

Coin Center maintains that theThe FATF signature significantly increases the personal financial information that is transmitted between financial institutionswithout the need for a court order.

This group, led by Peter Van Valkenburgh, considers the FATF guide defective, since the language used in the document is excessively broad and vague, which would make it difficult for legislators of member countries to set clear limits for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. .

Periodically, the FATF issues recommendations on various matters that, although they do not have the force of law, are usually accepted by the member countries, to avoid penalties. In fact, last October they presented an update to their guide, as reported by CriptoNoticias.