8 new apps from the last few weeks that you should try

We recommend 8 new applications from the Play Store that are very worthwhile.

Every week new applications arrive in the Google Play Store And so that you don’t miss any of them, we are including them in our updated list with the best new apps and games for Android.

But, to prevent us from missing any, from time to time we bring you a compilation of the best applications that have recently arrived on Google Play and, on this occasion, we have selected for you the 8 new applications of these last weeks that you should try.

Within this list you will find both free and paid applications as useful and interesting as Cast to TV – Screen Mirroring, CAPod – Companion for Airpods, Image to pdf Converter o AirGuard – AirTag protection.

Cast to TV – Screen Mirroring

The first app on this list is Cast to TV – Screen Mirroring, a simple application that will allow you view on your TV all the multimedia content you have on your mobile such as images, videos or audio. You do not need to have a Chromecast but simply a TV that supports the Miracast protocol to transfer everything you want from your smartphone to your television.

Cast to TV – Screen Mirroring en a completely free application that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

CAPod – Companion for Airpods

Another of the new applications that you shouldn’t miss out on trying if you have an Android phone and AirPods is CAPod – Companion for Airpods, an app that allows you to use a series of functions of Apple headphones that until now were exclusive to iPhones and iPads.

Among these features, this app includes the option to check the connection and charging status of AirPods, enable or disable automatic connection or view the battery level both of the earphones and the charging case.

CAPod – Companion for Airpods is a free application, but some of its options require an in-app purchase to be activated.

Wake on Lan

This app allows you control all devices that support “Wake on Lan” function, such as a computer or a media server, from your Android smartphone or smartwatch, since is compatible with Wear OS.

Image to pdf Converter

Another of the new apps that we recommend is Image to pdf Converter, a really useful application that, as its name suggests, allows you to convert images to PDF and vice versa.

Image to pdf Converter is the only paid app on this list and it has a cost of 0.69 euros, an amount that you can pay using the balance you have accumulated in Google Rewards before it expires.

smart Redial Phone & Dialer

Surely on some occasion you’ve had to call a medical center or customer service several times for them to pick up your phone, but now, thanks to smartRedial Phone & Dialer, you won’t have to waste any more time on this task because this app has an automatic, repetitive redial function that only stops when someone answers the call.

In this way, you simply have to put your phone in hands free mode and let this app call for you until they take your call.

Photo slideshow with music

Photo slideshow with music is a simple application that allows you create slideshows of your favorite photos with background music and very original and creative transitions.

Photo slideshow with music is a free app with ads and in-app purchases ranging from 1.09 euros to 1.49 euros.

AirGuard – AirTag protection

AirGuard – AirTag protection is an application that uses Bluetooth scans to find AirTags and similar tracking devices, in such a way that each tracker it finds will be saved locally on your smartphone and if this is an AirTag the app allows us to make it it make a sound to find it.

If this app detect one of these trackers three times and the location has changed, it will send you a notification to your mobile.

AirGuard – AirTag protection en a completely free application without ads or in-app purchases that you can download from the link below.

Daily Spend – Budget & Save

The last application on this list is Daily Spend – Budget & Save, a tool that will allow you to manage your household finances quickly and easily, since this app tracks your daily expenses to send you recommendations to reduce them if you detect that any of them are too high.

