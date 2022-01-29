A new private messaging app claims to be decentralized and quantum resistant

The new private messaging app called “xx messenger” has been developed by renowned cryptographer David Chaum and claims to be quantum resistant.

The app claims to be quantum resistantallowing you to protect the content of messages from all currently known decryption efforts. This would protect the sender, receiver and their location data from being intercepted or tracked by unwanted intruders.

The app is now available on the Apple and Android app stores.

Quantum resistance refers to the cryptographic protection of data against even the most elaborate code breaking systems. Quantum computers could be used to crack encrypted messages in other messaging apps, but quantum resistance theoretically eliminates that possibility in xx messenger.

David Chaum is known for having made the first known proposal for a blockchain protocol in 1982. It also developed ecash, an electronic money application that protected the user’s personal information in a cryptographic way. It was widely considered to be a precursor to Bitcoin (BTC).

Chaum told Cointelegraph today that xx messenger’s security is based on a “mixed decentralized protocol” that “ensures that even the most determined can’t tell who you’re talking to.”

The new app’s crypto is open source and can be found on its GitHub page.

The private messaging app also claims to have a decentralized global network of 350 nodes.. Chaum said:

“The current plan is to rapidly increase the number of nodes to 550, with further increases planned as the protocol and its software mature.”

Node operators earn xx coins as a reward for running nodes on the xx proof-of-stake network.

Other private messaging apps are Signal and Telegram. Each of these apps claims to approach user privacy very carefully by using end-to-end encryption or client-server encryption, respectively.

End-to-end encryption is as secure as the encryption itself, which means that a message can be compromised and decrypted by a powerful computer if it is not deleted. Client-server encryption uses centralized servers to encrypt and store message data.

Chaum acknowledged the impact Signal has had in the field of private messaging, but it pointed out a limitation of the app’s privacy capabilities.

“Signal itself, as well as many intermediaries, can see who you talk to, when and how much. And various governments often use that information.”

With the new messaging option, the xx network team is dedicated to “protecting and enforcing inalienable privacy rights at the dawn of web3”.

Keep reading: