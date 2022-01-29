A night of KO in Hialeah

The Cuban Jorge Romero threw 2 times to the canvas the Argentine Lucas Báez, who did not come out for the 5th and lost by TKO.

Cuban Orestes Velásquez won by Technical KO in the eighth against Abraham Martínez in a bloody fight. His countryman Ariel Pérez, in the previous fight had won a unanimous decision in eight rounds against the American Drew Correll.

Puerto Rican Luis J. Rodríguez Fernández (7, 6-0-0) knocked American Billy Cunningham to the canvas three times in the first round and won by TKO.

Before seeing Cunningham fall to the canvas three times, the knockouts had said present. Nicaraguan Erick Lanzas Jr. (10-0-0) knocked out Argentine Ricardo Ocampo in the fourth round, while Cuban Isaac Carbonell (6-0-0) defeated Argentine Ariel Agustín Bustos by technical knockout in the first round.

Derrick Ufares, a native of Puerto Rico knocked out Jonathan Conde from Maimen. Rashield Williams, from Bahamas, (5-1-0) defeated the American by KO in the fourth round.

Cuban Ricardo Agüero, in the first fight of the night, knocked out American Brandon Grudy in the second round.