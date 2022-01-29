A severe winter storm is coming to New York: what do you need to know to be prepared? | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

They monitor the situation.parking rulesalternate are suspended.♪it’s time to return withjeús ópez, of the guardiansweather. tell us whatimpacts are to be expected withthis storm and more or lesswhen will it be the worstJeús: I can tell you that thebursts that can exceed50 miles per hour.heavy snow up to 2inches per hour.that greatly reduces thevisibility, specifically ifhe is driving, that’s whystay home are younext 24 hours. there is riskof coastal flooding bya viewer sent a videoin which he reports to sendvideos and photos forto continue there duringcourse of the night and leavesto get a little more dangerous.Let’s see the warnings and surveillancein force. we have a warningblizzard towards long island,because the conditions willbe stronger.towards the dameter, we have awinter storm warning.is the color pink that youyou can see on screen.means the stormimpacts from 7:00 a.m.tonight and end theSaturday at 7:00 at night.at 6:00 in the morning iswhere is the stormeast of long island.those bands are found withheavy snow up to 2inches of snow per hour.accumulated up to a foot5:00 to 9:00 for the areanew york metropolitanit all depends on how strongbe the bandstowards new jersey we have until7 inches.less towards the interior ofnew jersey.the models are inagreement. the european modelkeep 10 inches for newholds 8 in.the difference is 2 inches,it’s no big deal.the storm is going to usimpact.see these strong winds at2:00 in the morning.it’s a storm windtropical.if you fill things in theball that can fly,bring them into your home. thestrong wind will continue andwill reduce visibility withheavy snowfall.