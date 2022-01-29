Adama Traoré continues with the dismantling of the Wolves for two years

Adama Traoré will be out at Wolverhampton to return on loan to Barcelona, ​​the team that saw him born and with which he trained. The departure of the Spanish winger marks one more departure in the last four years for the English teams, who have seen their main figures leave for other teams in the Premier League or the main leagues in Europe.

Despite this, Raul Jimenez, who is one of the greatest exponents of the wolves, continue with the English team. Since his arrival at the premier league In the summer of 2018, the Mexican striker attracted the interest of several important clubs, but his departure was never consummated, much less after his skull injury.

One of the first to leave was the side Matt Doherty, who made it to the team wolves in 2012 and experienced the promotion first-hand, for which he is very fond of the club, however, in August 2020 his departure to Tottenham was capitalized for just over 18 million dollars.

In that same campaign, Diogo Jota, one of the main attacking players of the then team commanded by Nuno Holy Spirit, went to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Portuguese player was sold for 49 million dollars to the Reds and has been a revelation.

Wolverhampton from 2019-2020 Getty Images

This has been one of the most expensive transfers in the history of the club and one of the most significant, since the contribution of the Lusitanian was key for the wolverhampton, who had a not-so-good time in the first few games of the 2020-21 season.

Later, Nuno Holy Spirit, the Portuguese strategist, also left the team after four seasons at the helm of the bench. His path took him to London to join the Tottenham, although he did not have the success he had with Wolves and was dismissed after 10 Premier League games after failing to achieve good results.

Similarly, Rui Patrick, who was the goalkeeper of the wolves, went out to Rome in summer 2021 for $12.81 million. At 33 years old, the Portuguese goalkeeper achieved one of the best steps of his career after he began his journey in the Sporting of Portugal in 2001.

Rui Patricio with AS Roma Getty Images

That same transfer market, Rafa Mir He left the team for Sevilla for just over 17 million dollars. The Spanish attacker, who had been at the club for three years, although he went out on loan several times, ended his relationship with the club to land in The league.

Finally, although it is not yet closed, Ruben Neves points to Arsenal to leave the wolves after almost five years in their ranks, and it is that he came from porto in the 2017-18 campaign. Although his transfer is not a given, the Gunners are targeting the midfielder to be the replacement for Granite Xhaka, who aims to reach the Rome. Similarly, the Chelsea and the Man Utd are interested in your services.

With the output of adama until the end of the season with the Barcelona and the final purchase option, you can follow the disbandment of players from the English team.