Adamari López and Toni Costa lived together again: this was the experience

The host and actress Adamari Lopez The 50-year-old had difficult days when she contracted Covid-19, without going any further, she had to be hospitalized because her immune system was not entirely strong and the condition could worsen. It turns out that three years ago he had the flu and it weakened his lungs.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

Now Adamari Lopez he is already at home and returned to work, but a few weeks ago he needed a lot of help from his ex Tony Costa, who luckily was in Miami to take care of the daughter they have in common named Alaia. The girl was the first in the family to be infected but passed the disease without problems.

