Adamari López and Toni Costa lived together again: this was the experience

The host and actress Adamari Lopez The 50-year-old had difficult days when she contracted Covid-19, without going any further, she had to be hospitalized because her immune system was not entirely strong and the condition could worsen. It turns out that three years ago he had the flu and it weakened his lungs.

Adamari Lopez. Source: Terra archive

Now Adamari Lopez he is already at home and returned to work, but a few weeks ago he needed a lot of help from his ex Tony Costa, who luckily was in Miami to take care of the daughter they have in common named Alaia. The girl was the first in the family to be infected but passed the disease without problems.

Toni Costa, Alaia and Adamari López. Source: Terra archive

“Alaïta is fine, I understand that she was the one who gave me the Covid-19. We believe that she could have caught him in one of the school activities that she does or extracurricular, because she was the first to present symptoms, “he explained. Adamari Lopez in one of the many videos that he uploaded to the network.

Faced with this situation and with Adamari Lopez hospitalized preventively, Tony Costa he settled in her house to take care of the girl and to take care of everything that was necessary so that nothing was missing. Once again they worked as a family and showed that love is above all.

Toni Costa and Adamari López. Source: Terra archive

Of course this news excites fans of Adamari Lopez and some are already talking on social networks about a reconciliation considering that none of them has presented a new partner. So far neither Tony Costa nor the driver have spoken about it.