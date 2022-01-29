Adamari López dazzles on the show thanks to her outfit

Adamari López dazzles in Hoy Día thanks to her beautiful outfit | Instagram

Thanks to her personality, her cute character and simplicity, the beautiful driver of Today Adamari López, dazzled in the program due to her outfit, this white outfit is perfect for this beautiful actress.

Something that has characterized the famous driver is her exquisite way of dressing, with only one meter 57 centimeters, not all kinds of clothes make her stand out, so Adamari Lopez looks for a certain type of clothing with which it highlights its beauty.

At the moment there is no exact information, if someone advises this flirtatious actress or if she is the one who chooses her costumes, of course it has also happened that her outfits do not favor her at all, fortunately she has greatly corrected her style and today tends to continually look perfect.

The same thing happened with this simple and captivating look, if you have the approximate height of Adamari, you will surely be interested in acquiring pieces similar to the ones she is wearing in this Photo.

Adamari López looks like an angel dressed in white with this flirtatious outfit | instagram adamarilopez



The actress is wearing two pieces, the first is a blouse with wide sleeves, it is also called a lantern sleeve, precisely because of its width, it has a piece that crosses at the waist and forms a knot, with which you can accentuate this part. of the body.

Below she is wearing a flirtatious skirt, with different shapes of triangles, some of them apparently have a golden color, but very light so they do not detract from the skirt, which by the way reaches mid-calf.

To stylize her legs precisely as well as her silhouette, she is wearing heels, they are closed shoes with details on the front, in a beige tone with gold, as for her beautiful hair, she combed it with a half tail.

beauty’s makeup Adamari Lopez It is simple, but without a doubt impeccable, it seems that it is more complicated to do natural makeup or rather for the day, she simply looks beautiful, her accessories and manicure are simple, which gives an elegant touch to her outfit.

Since he returned to the Hoy Día program, he has not stopped sharing content, his happiness is transmitted throughout his body, especially his radiant smile, there is no doubt that he missed going back to work and living with his colleagues.

The best thing about all of López’s recent publications is that she looks healthier than ever, something that brings joy to her followers and especially to her colleagues, friends and family.