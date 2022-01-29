Adamari López looks curvier than Jennifer López in a tight latex dress | Special: Instagram

Flaunting her statuesque figure, Adamari Lopezpublished a pose through her social networks in which she can be seen dressed in a tight latex dress that accentuated her curves and exposed her shapely legs.

The Puerto Rican presenter of 50 years old She wore a fitted, draped black leather V-neck dress with long puff sleeves and an extended front slit from Kiut boutique, accessorized with black peep-toe heels.

The charismatic actress and host squandered her incomparable beauty, wearing her voluminous golden hair in soft waves parted in the middle and smoky makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate pink lips.

Adamari López is one of the spoiled hosts of Hispanic television and since the premiere of the successful morning show Today has captivated the Latino audience dressed in exclusive outfits by renowned fashion designers.

Since February 2021, the artist originally from Humacao, Puerto Ricohas conquered viewers with her matchless beauty and her exquisite style from the channel’s forum Telemundo clad in classic, dramatic, romantic and avant-garde outfits.

The ex-wife of the singer, Luis Fonsiis one of the most acclaimed presenters in the entertainment industry and has earned public recognition throughout her extensive artistic career with her undeniable talent and charismatic personality.

Adamari López was part of the jury of the contest of Miss Universe 2021 held in December 2021 in the city of Eliat, Israel, and during the final gala captivated the international audience dressed in a dress by the renowned fashion designer, Giannina Azar.

The former partner of the dancer from Madrid, Tony Costais one of the most popular Latin artists on social networks and so far has more than six million followers on her official accounts that have accompanied her since her beginnings in the middle of the show.