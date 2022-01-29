Adriano, immersed in a new scandal: arrested on the streets of Brazil

Midtime Editorial

Once again the former Brazilian player Hadrian gave again the negative note in your country, after a few days ago was arrested on the streets of Rio de Janeiro when he was driving his vehicle with his expired license, added to the fact that refused to take a breathalyzer test.

According to reports in the Brazilian media, the authorities did not take Adriano’s car at that time, but they allowed another person to arrive in good condition so that he could take the car.

Likewise, it is detailed that everything seems to indicate that the incident ended in a high financial fine against the ex-soccer player of clubs like: flamingo, Inter de Milan, Rome Y Corinthians, to name a few.

life of excess

Hadrian had a more than promising career in professional soccer, however, at the time he explained that father’s death affected him too much, a situation that led him to alcohol and this affected his performance.

“Only I know how much I suffered. My father’s death left a huge void in me, I ended up feeling very lonely and isolated myself when he died. It was the worst. I saw myself alone, sad and depressed in Italy, and that’s when I started drinking. I was only happy drinking, every night. I drank whatever was put in front of me: wine, whiskey, vodka, beer. A lot of beer. I did not stop drinking and I had to leave Inter“, the emperor told the Brazilian magazine R7.