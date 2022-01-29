After beating Colombia “we know that we depend on us” to go to Qatar 2022, highlights Ricardo Gareca, DT of Peru | Soccer | sports

In Barranquilla, the Inca team spent almost the entire match withdrawn in their field.

Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca praised Peru’s “patience” after the important 1-0 victory that his team achieved at home against Colombia this Friday for the World Cup qualifier.

“We were patient, of course we would have wanted to have more offensive opportunities. Colombia did not leave us”, the strategist released in a press conference after the game, which temporarily left the Incas in the direct qualification zone for Qatar 2022.

In Barranquilla, Peru spent almost the entire match withdrawn in their field. But with five minutes to go, winger Edison Flores scored the only goal of the game on the break.

“We defended well, it is a merit to know how to defend”, valued Gareca. With three dates remaining, his team has 20 points and occupies the fourth place in the qualifier, the last one that gives direct quota to the global competition.

They are closely chasing Uruguay, who have one point less and are in the play-off zone against a team from Asia.

“The team played one of the four finals that we had, we know that we depend on us”, anticipated Gareca, who took Peru to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after 36 years of absence from the event.

On the next day the Peruvians will face Ecuador at home, third in the table with 24 units. (D)