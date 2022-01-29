After controversial arrest, Frida Sofía faces another lawsuit against her by a neighbor

last weekend, frida sofia faced a new controversy in his life because he refused to pay for a bottle of water in a restaurant and to leave when asked; however, it was recently revealed that The model is facing another legal lawsuit, an alleged assault against her neighbor.

Apparently, Frida must attend a court hearing on February 16along with the woman who accused her of allegedly scratching her face in June 2019.

It was the program ‘Gossip No Like’, the one that showed part of the document where it is revealed that on February 16 he will have to appear in the case of Andrea Wilson, who denounced that the young woman was her neighbor in a building in Miami, Florida.

For her part, when questioned about the supposed problem she faced at the end of 2020, Frida commented: “When have you seen me, seriously, if not on stage, with nails like that, (long), I play the piano how do I to do that”.

Even, the daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, affirmed that she made the decision to change her lawyer to end said case: “I changed my lawyer and I grabbed the heaviest one because I’m tired of this lady saying that I scratched her when seriously, if I had scratched her, she would have no face, forgive me for telling you, but it’s the truth,” he said.

It was in 2020 when it was revealed that Frida Sofía had had an argument with Wilson on June 29, 2019, the woman accused Silvia Pinal’s granddaughter of intentionally touching and hitting her Against his will. For her part, Frida pleaded not guilty in court, for the first time.

