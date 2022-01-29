‘Al Rojo Vivo’ and ‘Hoy Día’ in trouble; LAYOFFS would be announced, is Adamari López leaving?

The 2022 started with everything and although the driver Adamari Lopez is one of the favorite stars of the morning Today It could come out of the air in the next few days. It should be noted that there would be layoffs both in the morning magazine program and Red Hot, here we tell you the details.

According to the broadcast of Gossip No Like, with Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, Red Hot will have a format change. The program, which began under the leadership of Maria Celeste Arrarasis currently headed by Jessica Carrillo, Rodner Figueroa and Antonio Texeira, who could lose their jobs.

In accordance with beristinthe production of the program cannot achieve the same rating that María Celeste Arrarás maintained when she was the presenter.

“A program that she created from the name, everything, but obviously she left them, the rights already belong to them, a sadness, because it was not only a program where they sometimes put very strong images on you, style First impact. It also carried news and local and international news of greater strength and that now they are going to give a twist to the artistic is a strong decision, “said the host of Gossip No Like.

Adamari López says goodbye to ‘Hoy Día’ IG PHOTO today

However the change that more problems could cause is the output of Adamari Lopez and Chiquibaby from Today. According to the journalist Gossip No Likethe Puerto Rican will return to soap operas with a project as a villain.

“Adamari López leaves. Where are they going to put it? In telenovelas, playing villain roles, which I feel suits her very well, not with the image that she thinks she shows, but with the image that she really has, ”she expressed.

Meanwhile, it is unknown which project he will go to Chiqui Babyalthough they did assure that they already placed it to make a pilot.

