‘Al Rojo Vivo’: Jessica Maldonado breaks the silence and talks about what happens on the show

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 19 Views

It is no secret to anyone that the pandemic has had to put content creators in check that very few have been able to withstand, which is why traditional media have had to reinvent themselves.

However, Telemundo has shown that it has joined the ship that aims to generate better content from the hand of new faces, which is why rumors have spread of different layoffs in its programs.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

David Beckham’s face when he found out that his 10-year-old daughter is in love

David Beckham is trying to digest the news that his ten-year-old daughter david beckham he …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved