‘Al Rojo Vivo’: Jessica Maldonado breaks the silence and talks about what happens on the show

It is no secret to anyone that the pandemic has had to put content creators in check that very few have been able to withstand, which is why traditional media have had to reinvent themselves.

However, Telemundo has shown that it has joined the ship that aims to generate better content from the hand of new faces, which is why rumors have spread of different layoffs in its programs.

But in the last few hours, the program that began led by María Celeste Arrarás, “Al Rojo Vivo”, has been very popular, which is now led by Jessica Carrillo, Rodner Figueroa and Antonio Texeira.

And it seems that it is the three of them who could lose their jobs, information that was shared by the program “Gossip no Like”, where they announce a change in format.

According to what was shared by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, the numbers have dropped considerably since the departure of María Celeste, so they must take drastic action.

Therefore, the producers have had to make some decisions that mean replacing some faces and also considering a new format for the program.

“…It also carried news and local and international news of greater strength and that now they are going to give a twist to the artistic is a strong decision.

Such has been the scandal that the news has generated, that the host of said broadcast, Jessica Carrillo, who spoke for People magazine in Spanish to tell her own story.

What happens in ‘Al Rojo Vivo?

Everything seems to indicate that they are simple gossip that have circulated, since it was Jessica Maldonado herself who claimed to be calm and with a lot of work.

Given the rumors that she and her companions would leave the program, she limited herself to answering: “I continue and will continue in Al Rojo… I’m still calm working there and taking them exclusives.”

In addition, the journalist of Mexican origin also spoke about the future of one of her colleagues and assured that everything is still normal, while the production of the same has not given any statement.

“Rodner and I are still there,” Maldonado concluded, and without further ado, his words imply that they are not going to fire anyone in the coming days.

