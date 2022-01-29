Alexis Vega, the talented Mexican soccer player who plays when he wants

Alexis Vega he has a vocational talent: he knows how to play soccer. His wit is abnormal in contemporary professionalism. In a football marked by automatisms and tactical rigidity, Alexis is devoted to the dribbling. He has shown it throughout his career. For him, the playing fields are an extension of the asphalt on which he learned the secrets of the trade.

His goal against Jamaica in the World Cup Qualifiers reaffirms the great moment that lives. It is already a standard in Chivas and has gradually earned a place on the payrolls of Gerardo Martino. Normal, because ignoring a player like him would be sacrilege in football. Vega is not only able to appear at the right time. His quality encourages him to carry the equipment in tow. It seems that the virtues it possesses exceed any attempt at robotization.

It is often affirmed with great force that ‘neighborhood’ players do not make it to professional football. true that the palanquismo intrinsic form of the Mexican idiosyncrasy in any field, but many times the prejudice exceeds reality. Alexis Vega is proof of this. He was not born in a golden cradle. It was forged on the periphery. Perhaps that is why his football is so atypical and exciting.

The forward of the Chivas He learned to play soccer in the street. There he turned exquisiteness into his watchword. native of the delegation Gustavo A. Madero, on the Mexico Cityor, Alexis has impregnated the essence of the neighborhood in his football. It is the game that he feels and that he champions even in professionalism. It is enough to see him receive the ball to understand it. That cadence so marked when driving the ball reveals the mix between street and academy.

Time goes by too fast. Vega debuted in 2016, at the age of 18: He has been professional for almost six years.. In this 2022 it will be 25 years old, but it still drags with the promise label. In football, relativity makes more sense: every year it vanishes at an amazing speed. Vega, in practical terms, is no longer a youth. However, he is still waiting. The reason? Of the good ones there are always higher expectations.

Each goal and each play certify the suspicion that Alexis selectively demonstrates his talent. His conception of the game is Manichaean: each move has to be important; otherwise, it is not worth intervening. As a cult musician, Vega understands that quantity is not as important as quality.

Alexis Vega celebrates a free kick scored against Querétaro in Liga MX. (Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images)

“Play when you want”, could argue the Mexican fan. It’s debatable. When he has the ball at his feet, Alexis transmits the flame that can only be spread by those who are passionate about the game. That is why his football exalts his teammates and, of course, the spectators. In addition, it has a differential virtue: his presence always makes others better.

The collection of virtues that Vega treasures has not yet been put to the test in highly demanding scenarios. The Olympic Games they are still a tournament with an age limit that is not attended by the best players in the world. In Chivas Nobody doubts that Vega is a boss. But, nowadays, in the team of Amaury Vergara a handful of good matches is enough to acquire the condition of redeemer.

The future is uncertain for Alexis. In the coming months you will have to choose between staying in the herd (or in any other Mexican soccer team) or get into elite soccer. Choosing the first option would condemn him to repress his abilities. Showing his talents by the dropper would be enough to ensure a privileged place in Mexico for the next ten years. So much so, that his attributes on the court have made us forget the memes about his clandestine parties with Uriel Antuna. Going to Europe, on the other hand, would mean a challenge that lives up to its potential.

At the end of every important game, Alexis usually goes into Twitter to search for your name. does the same in Instagram. Just look at his likes on all the posts that talk about him. For whom and for what does Alexis Vega compete? To gloat on social networks? To excite the fan? It does not matter. Because when he takes the ball, the obviousness overcomes any hypothesis: Ernesto Alexis Vega Rojas was born to play soccer.

