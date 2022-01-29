Alfredo Adame denounces the couple who hit him

This Friday, driver Alfredo Adame raised a criminal complaint in the Tlalpan Prosecutor’s Office against the people who beat them last Tuesday, in full public space.

Before the media, Adame explained that he not only suffered blows, but also it was stolen for that couple you have multiple criminal recordsaccording to information from the driver.

“I was robbed a few days ago on the side of the Periférico and (I came) to present all the evidence and well, there is not much to present because they have already been investigated (…) and they are drug addicts; the guy sells drugs, they are petty thieves, thugs, montachoques (…) they skipped a good criminal record, They are members of ‘Los Rodolfo'”he declared.

Adam explained that has all the evidence to charge these people with a list of crimeswhich he did not hesitate to detail despite the fact that it causes ridicule, since among them it reveals that he denounces those involved for hit an old manbecause he is already of the third age.

“The first is first-attempt homicide because the truck threw me, it wanted to run me over. The second is injuries, insults and threats. The third is robbery with violence. The fourth, don’t laugh, hit an old man; I have 63 years old and I am already an older adult,” Adame explained.

There is a fifth crime for which the driver expects the attackers to be charged and that is use of a minor to commit illegal acts.

Adam explains that he never noticed the girl’s presence until they showed him the videos of the fight. The driver explains that involving a woman and a minor is the new modality of the bumpers.

“What the girl was trying to do, surely, was take my bag, because you can see that it’s there rummaging around behind me.”

Was Alfredo Adame armed in a street fight?

The driver took the opportunity to clarify why there was a weapon during the street fight.

“I put it in the bag, the worm was left and I touched it and it was hollow, light and well, it was a plastic gun”

“I grabbed the pistol and felt it very strange, very light, very strange. I put it in the bag, the worm remained and I touched it and it was hollow, light and well, it was a plastic pistol,” the famous narrated.

Adame explains that the gun it wasn’t his and that this information has already been declared to the authorities.

Before the fight was transferred to the sidewalk, Alfredo explains that the truck driver was the owner of the weapon and that he already had it in his hand when he was inside his car when the conflict began. Noticing that the subject had the gun, Adame managed to disarm him with a self-defense movement and that’s when he realized that it was not a real firearm.

What was stolen from Alfredo Adame?

Adame explains that the woman involved in the lawsuit tore his gold chain that he had on his neck, which explains why they opened his shirt.

The driver also assured that the fact that the woman hold the cell phone it is because he intended to steal it, but the witnesses of the fight alerted him that they had taken his cell phone.

In other details, Adame explained that the alleged attackers were invited to the Prosecutor’s Office, but that they did not show up, he stated that don’t fear for your life and detailed that he also went to deliver evidence against Gustavo Adolfo Infante and Carlos Trejo for attempted murder, because they tried to reunite him with a man who had threatened him with death.

