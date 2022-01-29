Amazon Prime Video releases for the month of February

Amazon Prime Video and its premieres for the month of February 2022

There is no doubt that the month of February comes full of love and premieres highly anticipated within the famous Amazon Prime Video platform, such as new seasons of The Good Doctor and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and premiere movies like Bad Boys for Life and Spiral.

Finally, Amazon has already announced everything new that will arrive on Prime Video in the next month of February 2022.

Series, movies, documentaries, news on the Starzplay channel and the addition of a new channel to the streaming platform.

The truth is that Prime Video has an extensive catalog of original and exclusive movies, plus we can also find classic Spanish movies, new releases, premieres, documentaries, and content on its pay channels.

Precisely February arrives with two new features to the Prime Video channels and the new AContra+ channel is incorporated, which will be available from February 16.

A channel that will bring together the best international cinema from the hand of A Contracorriente Films and also, since mid-January we can enjoy “Express” on the Starzplay channel.









Here is the complete list of February releases on Amazon Prime Video: