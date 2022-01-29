Amazon Prime Video releases for the month of February

There is no doubt that the month of February comes full of love and premieres highly anticipated within the famous Amazon Prime Video platform, such as new seasons of The Good Doctor and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and premiere movies like Bad Boys for Life and Spiral.
Finally, Amazon has already announced everything new that will arrive on Prime Video in the next month of February 2022.
Series, movies, documentaries, news on the Starzplay channel and the addition of a new channel to the streaming platform.
The truth is that Prime Video has an extensive catalog of original and exclusive movies, plus we can also find classic Spanish movies, new releases, premieres, documentaries, and content on its pay channels.
Precisely February arrives with two new features to the Prime Video channels and the new AContra+ channel is incorporated, which will be available from February 16.
A channel that will bring together the best international cinema from the hand of A Contracorriente Films and also, since mid-January we can enjoy “Express” on the Starzplay channel.
Here is the complete list of February releases on Amazon Prime Video:
Movies
The Best Families
Release date: February 4, 2022
I Want You Back
Release date: February 11, 2022
TQM
Release date: February 14, 2022
Jack & Jill
Release date: February 15, 2022
Spiral
Release date: February 21, 2022
03:34 Earthquake in Chile
Release date: February 25, 2022
Bad Boys for Life
Release date: February 25, 2022
premiere series
Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy
Release date: February 4, 2022
reacher
Release date: February 4, 2022
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,Season 4
Release date: February 18, 2022
Most Dangerous Game
Release date: February 18, 2022
The Good Doctor, Season 5
Release date: February 25, 2022
Documentaries and Premiere Specials
Flavia Dos Santos: Stand Up Sex
Release date: February 11, 2022