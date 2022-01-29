Amazon Prime Video releases for the month of February

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

There is no doubt that the month of February comes full of love and premieres highly anticipated within the famous Amazon Prime Video platform, such as new seasons of The Good Doctor and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and premiere movies like Bad Boys for Life and Spiral.

Finally, Amazon has already announced everything new that will arrive on Prime Video in the next month of February 2022.

Series, movies, documentaries, news on the Starzplay channel and the addition of a new channel to the streaming platform.

It may interest you: Amazon Prime Video: Premieres for the week of January 24 to 30

The truth is that Prime Video has an extensive catalog of original and exclusive movies, plus we can also find classic Spanish movies, new releases, premieres, documentaries, and content on its pay channels.

Precisely February arrives with two new features to the Prime Video channels and the new AContra+ channel is incorporated, which will be available from February 16.

A channel that will bring together the best international cinema from the hand of A Contracorriente Films and also, since mid-January we can enjoy “Express” on the Starzplay channel.




Here is the complete list of February releases on Amazon Prime Video:

one

Movies

The Best Families

Release date: February 4, 2022

I Want You Back

Release date: February 11, 2022

TQM

Release date: February 14, 2022

Jack & Jill

Release date: February 15, 2022

Spiral

Release date: February 21, 2022

03:34 Earthquake in Chile

Release date: February 25, 2022

Bad Boys for Life

Release date: February 25, 2022

two

premiere series

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

Release date: February 4, 2022

reacher

Release date: February 4, 2022

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,Season 4

Release date: February 18, 2022

Most Dangerous Game

Release date: February 18, 2022

The Good Doctor, Season 5

Release date: February 25, 2022

3

Documentaries and Premiere Specials

Flavia Dos Santos: Stand Up Sex

Release date: February 11, 2022

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

It’s bisexual! After washing bathrooms and asking for alms, TV Azteca actress leaves ‘Hoy’ and comes out of the closet

Written in SHOWS the 1/29/2022 1:26 p.m. Mexico City.- A famous actress from Televisawho rose …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved