Another unfavorable week for the cryptocurrency market

The cryptocurrency market reported another negative week and saw a substantial drop over the weekend as many major cryptocurrencies suffered double-digit percentage losses.

Sessions have been volatile lately, with the crypto fear and greed index still ticking extreme fear levels at 20/100. The index reached its lowest level on January 8, when it registered 10/100. Before the recent bearish reversal, the index reached 84/100 on November 9.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell to €1.4 billion, down considerably from its all-time high of €2.65 billion in November, and fell below €30,000 for the first time since July 25.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization is now at its lowest point in six months, having plunged to levels last seen in the summer. Since the beginning of 2022, the cryptocurrency market has fallen by around 26%.

Bitcoin was caught up in the same global sell-off spiral that hit the stock market. However, while other major altcoins fell significantly, dropping almost 25% in just one week, they lost less value by comparison.

On Monday, Bitcoin seemed to be heading down dramatically but, after hitting a local low at the €29,000 level, it bounced back and managed to reverse above the €30,000 level.

This is the third consecutive negative month for the largest cryptocurrency: Bitcoin has lost more than 45% since its all-time high of November 2021, with a drop of 21% in January alone.

The daily chart shows that the price of BTC has created a long lower wick followed by a long upper wick. These two candlesticks now offer a support and resistance area, where buyers and sellers are placing most of their orders.

Main market indicators

Both the cryptocurrency market and equity benchmarks have fallen from highs as the economy has been hit by some headwinds. In addition to the economic burden imposed by the pandemic, new monetary policies and inflation have also negatively affected markets. Socio-political issues are also contributing to the bearish and generally pessimistic economic environment.

Currently, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the conflicts in the Middle East and the uneasy relationship between the United States and China are negatively affecting market sentiment. The Fed’s monetary policy, discussions and regulatory activities are also key drivers of market sentiment. In general, the most prominent news on the subject has been the ban on the use and mining of cryptocurrencies proposed by the central bank of Russia.

Ethereum loses ground

Major altcoins have suffered significant losses since the start of 2022 and have continued to do so in recent days. Ethereum fell below €2,000 and touched the support zone of €1,900. The price of ETH is recovering along with the cryptocurrency market in general. Some take an optimistic view of the market situation and believe that these declines represent a good investment opportunity, especially for investors eager to expand their portfolios with major cryptocurrencies.

Altcoins follow in the footsteps of Bitcoin

Most of the major altcoins are trading in tight ranges. They seem to be following the direction of Bitcoin and we might have to wait a few more days to see a new trend.

The price of is hovering around the support of 15 euros. DOT has been going down since early November 2021 after the hype for the first parachain auctions ended. With other parachains officially launching in the coming months, DOT has the potential to see an increase in both demand and price for the token as users look to get involved in the network.

found temporary support above €0.9 after a sharp drop. Long candlesticks suggest that there are more buyers than sellers at these levels.

is up 10% intraday after exchanges on Twitter (NYSE:) between Elon Musk and McDonald’s escalated to the point that the CEO of Tesla (NASDAQ:) offered to eat a happy meal on television if DOGE was offered as payment method valid for the fast food giant. DOGE price rose, but quickly lost momentum.