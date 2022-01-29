Antonio Brown’s message on the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger from the NFL

The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver gave his message to the steel quarterback, who ended his career after 18 seasons. What did he tell you?

One of the big news of the week in the National Football League (NFL) was the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, who leaves the league after 18 seasons wearing the shirt of Pittsburgh Steelers and two rings superbowl at their expense.

There are many personalities who greeted and congratulated Big Ben for his illustrious career, which will surely lead him, when time permits, to join the select group of players who wear the gold jacket in the Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady stood out among those personalities, with an eloquent message as the GOAT has accustomed us, but the one who surprised was one of the most controversial players in the league but, also, probably the receiver who understood the most with Roethlisberger in his career: Anthony Brown.

Antonio Brown’s message for the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger

Antonio Brown decided to send his congratulations on a great race to Big Ben on Twitter, a quarterback with whom he is the best he understood in his career, combining for 72 touchdowns. There was some of that in the message, since the former Buccaneers needed only seven words where he also praised himself: “Best team in the NFL, congratulations legend”.