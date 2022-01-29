Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral: If you are looking for me, I am in the neighborhood, the song that will be released on the same day as Karol G’s birthday | February 14 | celebrity | FAME

The controversial relationship between Anuel AA and his new girlfriend, Yailin The Most Viral, continues to give what to talk about in social networks and in the specialized media of international entertainment because what they do or do not do is crossing borders and this time it could not be for less.

MORE INFORMATION: This is what Yailin La Más Viral looks like without makeup

Both urban singers, who met because they were working on a musical collaboration, have everything ready and are about to make the big launch in style. They even have a date for the premiere of the video clip.

Anuel and Yailin La Más Viral confirmed their relationship through a video on social networks in January 2022. (Photo: Anuel AA / Facebook and Yailin La Más Viral / Instagram).

ANUEL AA AND YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL ANNOUNCE THE PREMIERE OF A SONG TOGETHER

It all started a few months ago when the two met at Dominican Republic to work in a collaboration. It was precisely there that love was born and they began to build what they have today. However, many wondered about that song that they were supposed to release.

After many twists and turns, both announced that everything is ready and that the expected premiere is coming, although there was a certain detail that has generated a lot of controversy.

Through a video published by the Puerto Rican on his Instagram account, the couple appears dancing and hugging while in the background a part of “If you are looking for me, I am in the neighborhood”, theme that will launch.

In the description of the publication, the artist assures that the video clip will be published on Monday, February 14.

MORE INFORMATION: Look at the engagement ring that Anuel AA gave his new girlfriend

CONTROVERSY WITH KAROL G

Although most will have thought that the date chosen by the new couple is for the Valentine’s DayMany realized that it could also be a harsh hint for Karol G, former partner of Anuel AA.

And it is that February 14 is also the birthday of the Colombian, which could be a low blow for her.

Karol G and Anuel AA ended their relationship in 2021 and earlier this year the Puerto Rican confirmed that he now has a love relationship with Yailin La Más Viral. (Photo: Instagram)

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, it has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

DID KAROL G SUFFER ANUEL AA’S INFIDELITY WITH YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Rumors of the alleged infidelity of Anuel AA towards Karol G with Yailin La Más Viral emerged after the singer of “Cob“I will send a message at a concert, just before singing”To her”.

“He got into my relationship and took it away from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if that was the case with me…”said the celebrity. Many pointed out that it was part of the aforementioned theme, as an introduction, but other fans saw it as a message to their ex-partner.

In addition, many reaffirmed this idea, through comments on social networks, when Anuel AA made his relationship with Yailin La Más Viral official through her Instagram account, where she appears in a video with the influencer.

“Let them talk all the sh… they want. I will never leave you alone”, he wrote in his post on the aforementioned social network. In addition, they were recorded kissing in a very explicit way. While Yailin did the same on her profile, posting another video with very suggestive lyrics.