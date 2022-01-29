Anuel AA and Yailin: this is how the love story between the future spouses was born

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old was in the media center this week because he confirmed his courtship with his Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral and he also proposed to her. The couple had been seen on the beach and the paparazzi captured the moment, then they were seen together on the networks until confirmation arrived.

Anuel AA and Jorgina Guillermo Díaz as is the first name of yailin They met at the end of 2021 when together they recorded a musical collaboration that will be released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day and the birthday of his ex, Karol G.

