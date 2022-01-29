Anuel AA and Yailin: this is how the love story between the future spouses was born

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old was in the media center this week because he confirmed his courtship with his Dominican colleague Yailin, the most viral and he also proposed to her. The couple had been seen on the beach and the paparazzi captured the moment, then they were seen together on the networks until confirmation arrived.

Anuel AA and Yailin. Source: Terrra archive

Anuel AA and Jorgina Guillermo Díaz as is the first name of yailin They met at the end of 2021 when together they recorded a musical collaboration that will be released on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day and the birthday of his ex, Karol G.

From the singer’s environment they assure that the crush between Anuel and Yailin It was immediate, after a short time they began to talk more often and go out, love grew and at the beginning of 2022 they were already doing various activities together such as going to parties, events and even walking on the beach where they were seen by the press.

“Talk all the shit you want…I’m never going to leave you alone,” he wrote. Anuel AA on his instagram feed to confirm his courtship with yailin. Along with this phrase, she shared a clip in which they go out kissing. Yailin was known as a singer and dancer in her country but now she began to gain notoriety due to her affair with her ex. Carol G.

yailin is only 20 years old so the difference in age with Anuel AA reaches almost a decade. Before dedicating himself to music he studied medicine but then dropped out to follow his passion. His best-known songs are “Depósito de leche” and “Cuero” and on social networks he accumulates almost two million followers from all latitudes.