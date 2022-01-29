Anuel AA is engaged to Yailin La Más Viral days after confirming their relationship

It was last January 20 that the news that Anuel AA was in a relationship came after having finished with the also singer Carol G. anuel aa yailin the most viral

For several weeks there was speculation about it, however, it was thanks to a video of Yailin The Most Viral that the romance was confirmed.

In the footage you can see two large teddy bears and several flower arrangements, with a dedication that read: “Love you. Atte: AA”.

For its part, Carol G She did not remain silent, during a concert in the Dominican Republic, where everything seems to indicate that she sent a hint to both of them:

“To a woman who got into my relationship… and who took it from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if it was like that with me (it will be with you too). Hey friend, and friend because it goes for both; in life sometimes one stays as if holding on to the past and does not want to let go of it because it made one very happy, but it turns out that it is no longer like that, and one is afraid of doing so and does not know that what is coming is better…”

Now, the situation has taken a 180 degree turn, because Yailin The Most Viral shared a video on Instagram where Anuel AA He hands her an engagement ring.

yailin He accompanied the publication with the text:

“Life is one, we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised.”

For its part, Anuel uploaded a video for what appears to be a new single – a hint at Carol G – which will be released on February 14; The day that Carol birthday: