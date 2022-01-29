Anuel AA jumps into the water with his Dominican girlfriend | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Anuel AA and Yailin, “The most viral”, got engaged and that was what the Dominican singer hinted on social networks after posting some photos and videos in which she flaunts a large diamond ring that she has just received. gift the Puerto Rican artist.





The urban music performer and dancer shared a video through her Instagram Stories in which she focused on a huge and brilliant engagement ring. In the following story, she wrote “Committed” along with some emojis, while in a third, she commented: “This is not from yesterday”, probably referring to her relationship with the pioneer of Latin trap, which was recently confirmed, after weeks of rumours.

Later, he shared a video in which he showed the moment in which Anuel AA placed the expensive jewel on his finger, and then commented: “A woman is already engaged, there is a wedding, gentlemen”, between laughs of the Puerto Rican. The rapper has been showing off his new relationship for several weeks, which ruled out the possibility of a reconciliation with Karol G.





“Life is one, we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised !!!!!!!!”, wrote the most viral on her Instagram account accompanying the text of the images not only her engagement ring but also a Rolex watch, which Karol G’s ex would have given her.

It should be remembered that Anuel AA and the Colombian singer were also engaged. However, the wedding could not take place because the couple broke up before Karol G started her “Bichota Tour” tour. After several months of being apart, both singers smoothed out their rough edges and turned the page after singing together at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.