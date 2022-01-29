Argentinean Carlos ‘Apache’ Tévez arrived in Guayaquil: the international guest star for the Yellow Night of Barcelona SC | Soccer | sports

Before Tévez, Ronaldinho, Diego Forlán, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero and Javier Mascherano were invited.

The Argentine striker Apache Carlos Tévez will become this Saturday the seventh international football figure to be invited by the Ecuadorian club Barcelona to the so-called “Yellow Night”, the presentation of its squad for the 2022 season.

“Hello Barcelona, ​​I’m already here in Guayaquil, so see you tomorrow (Saturday). A hug for all”, Tévez expressed this Friday through the social networks of Barcelona upon his arrival in this port city in the southwest of Ecuador.

Before Tévez, the Brazilian Ronaldinho Gaúcho was invited in 2016, the following year the Uruguayan Diego Forlán did, in 2018 the Brazilian Kaká, between 2019 and 2020 the Italians Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Del Piero, and last year the Argentine Javier Mascherano .

For the presentation of Tévez, 37 years old and winner of 31 titles, only behind his compatriot Lionel Messi, Barcelona will have 50% of the capacity of its stadium, “Banco Pichincha”, some 30,000 fans, a measure endorsed by the Committee of Emergency Operations (COE), which controls the covid-19 pandemic in the country.

After his training and consecration with the Argentine Boca Juniors, with whom he won the Libertadores and the Intercontinental in 2003, Tévez shone at Corinthians, in Brazil, before moving to English West Ham United, which served as a catapult to reach Manchester United and be champion of the 2008 Champions League.

After his two-time championship with United, he moved to City in 2009 and in 2010 he received the Premier League Golden Boot; in 2013 the turn to have it was for Juventus, with whom he won the shield in his two seasons in Italy, among other titles.

Tévez officially announced his football retirement last year with the jersey of the team that saw him born as a figure: Boca Juniors.

For its part, Barcelona, ​​the club that has amassed the most titles in Ecuadorian soccer, will present the coaching staff commanded by the Argentine Fabián Bustos, who will be in his third season.

Bustos won the 2020 national championship with Barcelona, ​​the sixteenth for the Guayaquil team, and last year he reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores with Barcelona.

In the squad, the directors of the so-called bullfighting cadre ratified the Argentine goalkeeper Javier Burrai and his compatriot, the attacker Emmanuel Martínez.

Also the Uruguayan midfielder Bruno Piñatares, the Uruguayan attacker Gonzalo Mastriani and his compatriot Carlos Rodríguez -defense hired this year-; as well as Brazilian midfielder Leonai Souza.

After the presentation of the squad, Barcelona will play a friendly, with the inclusion of Tévez in its line-up, against Guayaquil City, in a match that will also serve as preparation for the Guayaquil club for its participation in the Pro League of Ecuador and in the Copa Libertadores . (D)