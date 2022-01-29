At 18, Ángela Aguilar announces her ‘retirement’ with a short message and paralyzes social networks

Los Angeles United States.- After rising to fame, from the hand of his father, Pepe Aguilar, the granddaughter of Wild flower would have announced his retirement with a short but forceful message through his social networks, a fact that caused a great impact on entertainment.

At his short 18 years, Angela Aguilar has managed to obtain an overwhelming fame after appearing in the concerts of his father, the interpreter of ‘Afraid‘, ‘Straight to the heart‘ Y ‘you promised‘, despite this, the young interpreter managed to cause a furor after sending an enigmatic message in her official instagram account.

It turns out that the granddaughter of Anthony Aguilar revealed that he would be out of service this Friday, January 28, which seems sensible, since these weeks he had been preparing for a series of concerts who toasted in a Palenque de Leon, Guanajuato, where according to some media, managed to succeed due to the great attendance, considering the Covid-19 health crisis.

On the other hand, it swept the nominations for the Lo Nuestro Awards, where he will participate to get the title to Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Revelation Artist, Artist of the Year-Regional Mexican Female, Song of the Year Y Album of the Year in the Mexican Regional.

It is likely that, due to the great number of emotions, Ángela Aguilar decided to take a break from her social networks during this day, but that did not prevent her followers from being happy to see a new photoshoot her, something she hadn’t done for some time.

