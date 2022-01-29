“Avoid Making Unnecessary Trips” – NBC New York (47)

Governor Kathy Hochul on Saturday updated New Yorkers on the winter storm currently affecting the southern part of the state with heavy snow and strong winds. The Democrat declared a State of Emergency on Friday due to the arrival of bad weather.

Some areas on Long Island have already experienced snowfall rates of two inches per hour, with rates continuing or increasing in intensity through late afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph, along with heavy snowfall, will affect travel in these locations and could cause power outages. Hochul advised New Yorkers in the affected places to stay home and avoid travel unless necessary.

Millions of residents are under a winter storm watch.

“So far, we’re seeing exactly what the forecast predicted: a lot of snow in a short period of time and gusty winds that will make travel difficult for the rest of the day, especially on Long Island,” Governor Hochul said. “State emergency services are already deployed to areas where the heaviest snowfall is expected and are ready to assist local emergency response efforts. The most dangerous phase of the storm is now, so please continue to avoid unnecessary travel while our crews They are working to clear the roads. Remember to keep an eye on local forecasts for the latest updates and check on loved ones and neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.”

Our @NYSDOT crews have been working all night to keep the roads clear. Let’s help them out by staying home today. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 29, 2022

Hazardous weather conditions cause some road accidents