Barcelona has a new player and the memes did not wait

The academy player Adama Traoré returns to Barcelona, ​​after playing for several years in English football. However, an infinity of memes have come out after the announcement

The Barcelona reached an agreement with wolverhampton English for the incorporation of the striker of Malian descent to the Catalan team, Adama Traorewho arrives on loan for one year.

The forward of the FC Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati decided and will not go through the operating room

According to sources from the club in Catalonia, the 26-year-old attacker agreed to lower his salary to be able to register, without the need for the club to drop another player, and thus be able to be registered from this Friday, when he passes the medical examination and the Barça makes the operation official.

According to the Catalan outlet Sport, the operation includes a purchase option for 30 million euros at the end of the season which, if finalized, would be a contract for up to four more seasons.

Traoré left the Barcelona discipline in 2015 to go to English football, where he played for Aston-Villa first, then in the Middlesbrough until reaching Wolverhampton, where he exploited his full potential. His arrival could accelerate the departure of the French Ousmane Dembele.

But something that was not long in coming were the memes, especially because of the toned and muscular figure of the now former Wolverhampton player, compared to other homegrown players like Riqui Puig.

