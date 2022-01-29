Because of the virus, Jesse and Joy refuse to go to the 2000′s Pop Tour

Jesse and Joy refuse to go on the 2000′s Pop Tour because of the virus

Unfortunately, the famous group of Jesse and Joy say no to the expected show of ‘2000′s Pop Tour‘ because of the current virus, because although the concerts have skyrocketed, they still haven’t stopped.

That’s right, due to the health contingency, Jesse and Joy they say no to the ‘2000′s Pop Tour’, however, they are in the middle of their premiere of ‘Breathe’.

And I know when Ari Borovoy presented who would be part of it, the duo appeared, however, the truth has already come out and it was Joy who shared ‘Sale el Sol’, who decided not to attend due to the contingency.

Jesse and Joy say no to the ‘2000’s Pop Tour’ but they made known the reason for this decision and that is that they did not want to encourage families to go to concerts due to the situation today.

This is because Ari Borovoy recently revealed who would be part of ‘2000′s Pop Tour’, however, to the surprise of many, it was noted that Jesse and Joy did not appear among the members of the project.

Which sparked doubts as to why they would not be part of the ’90′s Pop Tour’ saga show, also organized by Ari Borovoy.

This is how the singer Joy said that they did receive the invitation for the tour, however, they decided not to attend due to the current situation, since they considered that it was not the time to make such a tour, since both she and Jesse are taking care of his family.

In this way, Joy pointed out that this has been the reason why they have not gone to concerts with their family or held events, because they do not want to encourage them, but in the midst of the pandemic.

In fact, something that turned out to be quite strange is that less than a day ago, the brothers Jesse and Joy announced their own concert at the National Auditorium on May 6; ‘Cliches Tour 2022′, which has made many think that they simply did not want to accept Ari Borovoy’s invitation.

It is for this reason that Jesse and Joy say no to the ‘2000’s Pop Tour’ but confirm that they will carry out ‘Cliches Tour 2022’, which is expected to be carried out when the number of infections decreases.

On the other hand, the brothers, who have millions of followers on Instagram, released their albums “Esta es mi vida” and “Electricidad” in 2006 and 2009 respectively, which were with slightly more pop-rock songs, which allows us to listen instruments of a rock band such as drums, bass and guitar.