Binance unlocks accounts in Colombia, but dozens of traders still don’t have their bitcoins

Key facts: At least 16 platform users have already been able to withdraw their savings.

There are expectations in the other affected, which add up to more than a hundred, to recover their accounts.

Since October 2021, a group of Colombian traders has denounced a massive blocking of accounts that makes it impossible for them to access their savings in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Over the months, the victims multiplied. Now, after countless public complaints, the exchange has unlocked some of the affected accounts.

As CriptoNoticias has reported, the conflict has been going on for a long time —four months— and the panorama was getting more and more complicated. Despite the fact that the lawyers affirm that the company’s actions are not legal, Binance even proceeded to empty the accounts for the confiscation of funds due to alleged legal cases by authorities in the Netherlands and the United States.

This Wednesday, January 27, a light appeared at the end of the tunnel which restored peace to many of those affected. Specifically, there were at least 16 users who were not only able to access their account on the exchange again, but also saw the funds that had been blocked again.

In some cases, Binance communicated to users that their account “has been flagged for third-party compliance” and should be closed. Then, it is detailed in the message that the platform would grant time until January 29 to withdraw all funds before permanent deactivation.

A user shared on Telegram the message received by Binance when unlocking his account. Source: Telegram.

What unlocked users have in common is that their accounts were under review by the Binance Risk Management department. There are other people, on the other hand, who, in theory, have cases already assigned in the Justice of other countries and who, therefore, are subject to legal time.

Despite the “good news”, it should be noted that there are still more than 100 people waiting for a resolution of this conflict. Many of them have initiated legal action, either jointly or individually, and are awaiting a positive response. Meanwhile, everyone is still in contact and sending each other encouragement through the groups they formed on social networks and messaging platforms.

Binance bows to pressure on social media

A viral tweet and an Instagram live with good repercussion would have been transcendental for the progress made. This is what Jairo Vélez tells CriptoNoticias, one of the victims of the blockades who assumed a leading role to group people in the same situation.

Friends #crypto I tell you that @binance has emptied the Wallets of the users who had the account blocked, I had 1.88 btc in equity value of which 70k were in #USDtether and today I have 0 usdt. Y @cz_binance does not give any explanation – Jairo Andrés Vélez Pérez (@jairovelezp) January 14, 2022 In a publication, Vélez said that he lost 1.88 BTC that he had in his Binance account. Source: Twitter @jairovelezp.

In the Instagram broadcast, with the user @monitor_cripto as host, more than 1,000 people participated live, the Colombian trader said. Among them, they say, there were even representatives of Binance Colombia, although none of them participated in the gathering. At the close of this note, the talk had more than 6,500 reproductions.

On the other hand, on Twitter the impact was also good. In addition to the tweet by Jairo Vélez cited above, the cases of Hawk and Rafael Ospina were also detailed, both users who have already managed to reopen their accounts since January 27, as both reported in the Telegram group where those affected interact.

As reported in a publication On twitter, Hawk had lost access to over $150,000 in his account, which was verified and had a history of more than 20,000 P2P transactions in two years.

For its part, Ospina had told himself how his savings for USD 90,000 were blocked, of which a large percentage was deposited in futures on Binance. your testimony, as in the previous case, was shared by Jairo Vélez.

The bitcoins of a lifetime, compromised

Like Vélez, Hawk and Ospina, many other users fear losing savings in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that represent a large part of their life savings.

Although, from Binance support, they do not receive too many explanations, the main hypothesis that everyone handles is that may have interacted in P2P transactions with accounts investigated for various crimes. In this way, they would have received funds of dubious origin that, to this day, has them involved in legal cases from which they want to get rid of as soon as possible to return to their normal lives. Of course, keeping your savings in self-custody purses.