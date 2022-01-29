Bitcoin price could top $1 million by 2030, Ark estimates

Key facts: By 2030, half of global remittances will be sent via bitcoin.

Bitcoin will reach 50% of the capitalization of gold in the next decade.

The cryptocurrency investment fund manager, Ark Investment Management, stated in its annual report Big Ideas 2022, that the price of bitcoin could exceed 1 million dollars by 2030.

Among the reasons that would take bitcoin’s market cap from $1.1 trillion by the end of 2021 to more than $28 trillion over the next 9 years, Ark Invest cites bitcoin’s growing role in global remittances, along with the growth of institutional investment in bitcoin and its increased use as a strategic reserve by corporations.

Coinciding with the publication of the report, the head of analysts at Ark Invest, Yassine Elmandjra, published on Twitter last Tuesday, January 25, the distribution of the estimated market capitalization for bitcoin in 2030, estimated at USD 28.5 billion, according to to the intended use cases for that cryptocurrency.

50% of global remittances in 2030 will be made through bitcoin, which will represent USD 0.3 trillion of its total value. Bitcoin will represent 10% of the money in circulation in 2030, excluding the four most important countries. This bitcoin money supply will reach USD 2.8 trillion.

Distribution of bitcoin market capitalization in 2030. Source: Ark.

As can be seen in the graph, the role of bitcoin as a global settlement network and as the treasury of some countries, each with a value of USD 3.8 trillion, is next in importance when sending global remittances.

Bitcoin use cases have an impact on the price

The strongest bitcoin use cases in terms of estimated market capitalization for 2030 are: bitcoin as a confiscation-resistant asset, as an institutional investment, as a corporate treasury reserve, and bitcoin as digital gold. Regarding the latter, the report estimates that bitcoin will reach half the market capitalization of gold in 2030, with which said item will reach USD 5.5 billion.

For each use case, bitcoin would have a price that represents the proportion of each item in the total value of the cryptocurrency.

For example, to reach 50% of remittances in 2030, this item would contribute USD 14,000 to the total price of bitcoin. In the event that bitcoin reaches 5% of the treasury reserves of S&P 500 companies, this would add $200,000 to the total price of bitcoin in 2030. In total, Ark Invest’s bitcoin price estimate for 2030 is $ 1.36 million.

The market value of bitcoin in November 2021, of USD 1.1 trillion, is very small in relation to the market capitalization of traditional assets, the report highlights.

Gold is ten times higher in market value than bitcoin, while global equity markets hit $106 trillion, says the study. The global bond market is worth $124 trillion, while the global real estate industry is worth $220 trillion. However, the fact that bitcoin’s market capitalization could grow more than 25 times in the next decade is a sign of its great potential, the report says.