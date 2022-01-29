Bolillo Gómez referred to the Najar-Quioto quarrel and announced that Róchez and Rubio will be the starters against El Salvador

2022-01-29

Hernán Darío “Bolillo” Gómez in a press conference referred to the game against El Salvador this Sunday (6:05 pm) at the Olympic Stadium and anticipated changes in the starting 11. Hugo Pérez, strategist of the Selecta, upon his arrival in San Pedro Sula was surprised by the position that the Bicolor occupies in the Concacaf octagonal where he is last with 3 points. “I agree with him. And we saw more clearly with the boys the video with the game with Canada and they didn’t go over us, it was even, even their goalkeeper was more figure than ours. Most of the game we were the ones who suggested in attack, where possession was more for us. What’s going on? We don’t have options and we’re not introducing it. The problem is that we are not concluding and having the misfortune of an own goal and an error of ours they do not make the second because the man who was left alone neglected it. It was a situation that we were risking, but we had to go look for the game, ”he began by telling a press conference. And he added: “We talked to the girls and I told them; They ran, gave themselves up, ordered, created scoring options, but their goalkeeper was a figure and they did not win. The same thing happened with Costa Rica, with Panama and Professor Coito also had games like that. It’s a bad streak, we have to keep working and working to get out of it, but I don’t understand Honduras’ position either, it’s not what we’ve been working on on the pitch”.

The “H” so far in the tie has not managed to win any of its home games. What do you say to your players to change their mentality and go out to win against El Salvador? “I have shown them the videos of the matches we have played, I have shown them that they have done important things, that none of those who have beaten us have been superior. We have difficulties on the field to finish, to play better football, faster, it becomes slow due to the difficulty of the field. But I tell them, look how they’re running, look when they say they don’t give up, it’s a lie. That when they say they are the worst, it is a lie, that when they say they were superior to us, it is a lie. This gives the footballer encouragement and he believes. It’s just a matter of putting it in.” Al Bolillo was consulted about the proposal of the Bicolor on Thursday before those of the “Maple Leaf”. “There are times when the pressing it doesn’t always come out and doing it throughout the game is very difficult, playing short is also very repeated. Due to the condition of players that we put in, it was to play long, we thought that because of what Canada was not going to wait for us, it was going to come out to press and we were going to have spaces and we did not have them. I have the despair of the boys, you (journalists) have it and the country has it for not having the results. But we have important players, I still believe in these guys.” The Colombian announced that he will make changes in the attack for the match against the Cuscatlecos this Sunday on date 10 of the Concacaf qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. “Tomorrow I will make some changes and start seeing people that I have had here. For example (Bryan) Rochez that I bring it and we are going to see it tomorrow. Jonathan Rubio I’m going to play it tomorrow because I’m bringing it from abroad and they’ve done a good job. We are going to make some changes by rotation and have more clarity from more people for the National Team”.

He was consulted about what he expects from the rival team. “I have faced El Salvador several times with Ecuador and Panama and I have always had the best concept that is technical, dynamic, everyone runs eight points, that there are no walkers, but they have also had definition problems. They have had it all their lives, because they have the capacity”. His response when asked about the Najar vs. Quioto fight This Friday Romell Quioto ignited the controversy on social networks when responding to Andy Najar, who said that Salomón Nazar must have been the technician of the “H”. El Romántico told him that “you should be here and not turn your back on your country.”

El Bolillo was consulted about this exchange of words and did not hesitate to respond. “I don’t read (the crossing). I isolate myself a little, everyone has their tastes. There is a different leaf and story. Getting to a team like Honduras is now is not easy, it’s complicated. When I spoke with the president of the Federation, he offered me for this tie and I told him no, not for this one. I told him, let’s do a process because it’s a miracle and we make it welcome, but it’s complicated. Saying names is easy, but showing your back and seeing the moment this National Team has is very hard. I have two calls for qualifying rounds and I’m on the guilty list. I know that managers don’t think like that, but everyone has their tastes”. He did not want to advance the starting 11:

“I am telling the players that they will be. Because I’m going to conform, I’ve thought about it, worked on it, but now I’m going to see what comes out of it, if it comes out right, I’ll do it, otherwise I’ll change it and I’ll look bad”.

On home coach advantage and not having a Honduran assistant:

“I have Luis Alvarado and soccer is not for old or young, but for good and bad. He is a boy who knows Honduran soccer well, Professor Josué (Reyes) also helps us a lot and I will tell you one thing, if there will be more than 30 or 40 players for the National Team, it will be difficult in our countries to get a selection. I don’t think it’s that difficult and they say that the coach has no knowledge of the national team. Maybe if you go to Brazil you will have a problem, but not here. I ask you who are a veteran, how many of the 26 players do you match? I know Central America, I have played the qualifiers. If I am aware of this. Do you think that the problem now is the coach? Do you think that Coito is not a good coach? Do you think that Pinto is not a good coach? The problem may be generational, at the time of football. Not only do you have to point to the easiest. I came because I always wanted to be here, because I always admired this football. But I find myself with a problem like the courts, but I come because I like it and because I said that in this tie I don’t see it because it’s not easy to change what the National Team is experiencing. The best coach in Honduran soccer can arrive or they can bring in Guardiola, whoever it is and it’s not easy to change this, it would be a miracle”. Is El Salvador the opportunity to raise your head?

”At another time there was the possibility. Now it’s a heads up because we try to lift the boys, you see them and they work well, but you start a game with the best and from the start they autogo you, you start to lose your mind and yet the team generated could tie. El Salvador put the United States in check and it’s not easy, especially when you don’t have a winning streak. Canada threw a cross and it hits us and it’s a goal, that’s a winning streak”.