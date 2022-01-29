Bomb Cyclone Hits Northeast United States | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A powerful winter storm that the National Weather Service has classified as a “bomb cyclone” began pummeling the tri-state area Friday night, bringing heavy snow drifts and brisk winds to the New York City metropolitan area.
At a press conference this morning, Governor Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers not to leave their homes because the storm is not over yet. “Don’t be tempted to go out”, said at the same time that he clarified that the bad weather conditions will continue until at least 6 pm, and do not be fooled by ” small spaces” of apparent calm.
Hochul also said that the Most affected areas are Nassau and Suffolk and that, at the moment in Long Island and the Hudson Valley, the winds are still very strong. But he remained optimistic, saying the city has the necessary preparations in place to maintain a good cleanup operation, which will last “several days.”
Blizzard warnings still in effect for a wide swath of the East Coast. And people across the region are bracing for a day of freezing temperatures, with treacherous travel conditions, for which the governor repeatedly emphasized that it is best to “stay home.”
The effects of the ‘bomb cyclone in Jueva Jersey
In New Jersey 15 inches are reported in various areas, while the powerful snow follows its rhythm of winds and snow, especially on the Jersey shore.
In the Forked River section of Lacey Township in Ocean County, 15.5 inches of snow has already been reported.
Snow accumulation in various zones is:
The National Weather Service reported these levels of snowfall as of 7.M. Eastern on Saturday:
John F. Kennedy Airport in New York: 5.1 inches
Central Park: 5.3 inches, a snowfall record for this day. The last time January 29 set a snowfall record in 1904 with 4.7 inches.
Philadelphia International Airport: 6 inches
Boston Logan International Airport: 3 inches
Bridgeport, Conn.: 6.9 inches
Islip, N.Y.: 10.3 inches
Howard Beach, New York: 7.0 inches
