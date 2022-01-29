Botticelli painting auctioned in New York for $45 million

The price is above Sotheby’s estimate ($40 million), but well below the record set last year ($92.2 million) for a painting by the Italian Renaissance master, “Young Man Holding a medallion”.

This Christ is a portrait of Jesus on a black background, with a deep look, a crown of thorns around his head and surrounded by angels. His hands, scarified, are tied with ropes.

According to the experts cited by Sotheby’s, the painting dates from the beginning of the 16th century, at the end of the life of Botticelli (1445-1510), known for his works exhibited at the Uffizi in Florence (“Spring”, “The Birth of Venus” ) and whose frescoes also adorn the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

According to Sotheby’s, the painting, well preserved and surrounded by an ornate gilt frame, had belonged in the 19th century to a famous English singer of the time, Adelaide Kemble Sartoris, and later to her heirs. At its last sale, at auction, in 1963, it was bought for £10,000.

In 2021, auction houses benefited from a dynamic art market, after a 2020 in which the covid-19 pandemic affected the offer.

Sotheby’s achieved the highest sales figure in its history last year, some 7.3 billion dollars.

Thursday’s auction, dedicated to the Old Masters, took place in the morning in New York and online, to allow the participation of buyers from Europe and Asia.

Following a world tour, Botticelli’s work had been physically exhibited in New York. But Sotheby’s, which is also looking to set itself up in the metaverse, has created a virtual chapel in its space on the Decentraland platform to display the painting.