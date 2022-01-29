Bridget Fonda looks UNRECOGNIZABLE after years away from acting

Bridget Fonda She was an actress who achieved worldwide fame as the protagonist of films such as “Mujer Soltera Busca” (Single White Female), “The Godfather” and “Jackie Brown”, by Quentin Tarantino.

The actress, currently 58 years old, was captured by the paparazzi walking in the streets of Los Angeles and, to the surprise of many, her physical change is impressive.

The last time Bridget Fonda was photographed occurred in 2009, at the premiere of the movie “Inglorious Basterds” which is located in the times of World War II; She later said that she would move away from the public spotlight to dedicate herself fully to raising her son on her ranch in Santa Bárbara.

Now, in the photos spread by the “Daily Mail”, the former actress is seen with a low ponytail, glasses to see, gray hair and no makeup. Peter Fonda’s daughter defied social pressures and looks very relaxed.

EXCLUSIVE: Nineties pin-up Bridget Fonda, 58, looks unrecognizable as shy star is seen in public for the first time in 12 years https://t.co/mThjWycRo7 —Daily MailCelebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 27, 2022

According to the aforementioned media, Bridget Fonda was driving a luxurious silver Land Rover and, during her walk, she was wearing a face mask to comply with the health mandates and recommendations due to the wave of the Omicron variant.

Bridget lives with her husband Danny Elfman and their son in two properties in Encino, a neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

Bridget Fonda belongs to one of the most famous and respected dynasties of actors in Hollywood: she is the granddaughter of Henry Fonda, her father is Peter Fonda and her aunt is Jane Fonda.

