CARIBBEAN CLASSIC – The Cibao Giants debut winning the Caribbean Series

PEDRO G. BRICENO

Score the first victory for the Cibao Giants in the recently started Caribbean Series. Robinson Canó hit an unstoppable hit to the right field that drove in José Sirí at the beginning of the seventh act with the lap that gave the definitive advantage to the Dominican team, which beat the Charros de Jalisco, from Mexico, 3-2 in the clash that completed the triple day of the first date of the event.

The Giants had reached the so-called lucky episode trailing 1-2, but Hansel Alberto’s single scored Moises Sierra with the tying return and then Cano brought Siri into the pentagon with his hit.

The Quisqueyans had been silenced during the last five episodes, mainly due to the delivery of Brennan Bernardino, who served the first 5.1 innings, in which he allowed one return, had four hits, conceded two walks and fanned four.

The lefty had recovered from a shaky first inning in which everything seemed to indicate that he would not last long on the mound, but he managed to recover and silence the Dominican bats.

Luis Felipe Castillo was the winning pitcher, Juan Minaya scored the rescue. Tyler Alexander was the starter for the Quisqueyanos and worked 3.0 innings, with five hits and two turns allowed.

The northeasterners scored a lap in the first due to a triple by Alberto and a hit to the box by Canó. The Mexicans scored one at the conclusion of the first and one more in the third, until the two Dominican rounds occurred in the seventh.

The victory of the Dominicans is the number thirteen in a row in the Caribbean Series, which includes five in a row by the Bulls in 2020 and seven by the Eagles the following year. This was the Dominican Republic’s first win at Quisqueya since 2012.