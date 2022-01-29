Carlos Antonio Vélez spoke of Colombia’s defeat with Peru: he asked for an exorcist | Colombia selection

Not even Luis Díaz, one of the men from Colombia selection who usually receives praise, was spared harsh criticism for the match in Barranquilla. The tricolor lost the papers against Peru and ended up losing important points that could complicate qualification for the World Cup in Qatar.

‘Lucho’, who is linked as a new Premier League player, was pointed out as thinking about Liverpool. Carlos Antonio Vélez took advantage of his analysis on Planeta Fútbol of Win Sports, to request the presence of Teófilo Gutiérrez in the national team.

“One begins game by game to look for explanations. Some say that scoring options are not created, others that there is no continuity, others that there is no offensive volume or that we are repeated, that we need the ball more or that they should call James, today we did all that and we lost. In the whole game we added 30 attacking options, Gallese took it out and there was almost an own goal. They had not taken a single shot on goal and I tried to look for the most elementary error in Ospina’s error and I found it : Since they hadn’t reached him, he was cold. The goal belongs to him, but we’re not going to behead him either.”

And he added: “What I propose is what else needs to be done. How many people do you need to score a goal? It’s incredible, today we took the ball with almost 70% possession, we used the bands, the centers, the aerial game, the mid-distance It’s incredible that the ball reaches Luis Díaz, a goal he scores in Porto and today he throws it over the top. Today I was thinking about Liverpool and it’s not his fault, that’s very normal. He intervened very little in the game”.

Finally, Vélez indicated that the Colombia selection he needs a player like Teo. “Footballically I can’t find any explanation. We urgently need an exorcist, a shaman or something similar because we are praying. We don’t score or play well, or play badly, or with James, or without James. The teams that are coming to Barranquilla are getting into the habit of not playing. Today, once again it was noted that a player like Teo is necessary, especially to manage those actions of the opponents. Nobody said anything to the referee, there is a total lack of leadership in Colombia”.