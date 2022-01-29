Chicharito reveals how bad he has been immersed in criticism

The Mexican attacker did not have a bad performance with the Galaxy even though they did not qualify for the playoffs.

Javier Hernández did not have a bad campaign on a personal level with the Los Angeles Galaxy Although they failed to qualify the mls playoffs, However, on a personal level, these have not been the best months for “Chicharito”emerged from the Chivas of Guadalajara, due to the separation of the mother from her children, the model Sarah Cohan.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

In social networks, the attacker acknowledged that he does not find it pleasant that the followers criticize him for his malfunction inside the field, but much less when they talk about their private life where various crazy rumors have been invented such as saying that He is not the real father of his children, this after the divorce of his last partner.

“It’s not easy to listen to little things all day, it’s not easy to listen to the Chichatronco, that Chicha this, that Chicha that, that even if my children are not mine, I’m a bad father… It is not easy, but here we are at the foot of the canyon”, were part of the words of Hernandez Balcazar who will continue one more year with the Los Angeles team where in 2022 he will try to maintain the good level.

In the previous campaign Chicharito had a performance that was very helpful for the Galaxy, the problem It was when he was not on the field due to his physical problems, since he scored 17 goals during the regular season, which was not enough for the team to qualify for the fight for the MLS title due to because they finished in eighth place in the Western Conference with 48 points.

Chicharito will miss the World Cup

In addition to this, the Mexican attacker is still not considered by the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino for the Concacaf Qualifying for the Qatar World Cup and unless he meets with “Tata” it seems complicated that he is called again so will be left out of the contest to be held at the end of the year.