Chivas tremble! What Rayados will pay to take Alexis Vega

the good time you live Alexis Vega with Chivas de Guadalajara and who has moved to the Mexican National Team, On the one hand, the rojiblanca board of directors is excited so that this level is maintained and collaborates in an important way in the sporting objectives of the institution, on the other hand there is uncertainty because Monterey Striped they do not take their eyes off the attacker, who has not signed his renewal.

With the recent injury Duvan Vergara in Rayados that it will cost him to miss the Club World Cup in February and the following six months of activity, the technician Javier Aguirre wants to have another striker to feed the ranks of his already important squad that looks like the best in Mexican soccer, given this the versions that the scorer of the Rebaño Sagrado would have already looked for a house in the Sultana del Norte they move the floor in an impotant way Amaury Vergara and his board.

According to the Record newspaper a few days ago, Rayados would have put around 13 million on the table for Vega in a four-year contract, a very powerful reason in which Guadalajara could not compete, since the attacker is currently well below of these figures both in the agreement and in salary, so the high command of the Guadalajara team that is going through severe financial problems does not cease to worry.

“The Gang would pay up to 13 million dollars in four years, three times more of what Alexis earns today. Franco himself points out that the player is not convinced of continuing in the ranks of the Sacred Flock and its representative, Alex López and Ricardo Peláez They are still in the dispute to know what will happen and what will be the future of the also national team”, It was part of what the aforementioned medium published a couple of weeks ago.

In the three games that go from Closure 2022 vega adds two free kick goals and since the preseason he made it clear that he wants to stay in Guadalajara in the midst of the effusiveness of his celebrations, however, as long as he does not publish his signature in the new contract it cannot be made official and less if the transfer market is still open.