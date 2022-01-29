Chris Brown is accused of drugging and raping a young woman on a yacht

“RollingStone” magazine exclusively obtained a lawsuit against the rapper for allegedly drugging and raping a woman on a yacht.

According to the media, the victim would be an emerging choreographer, model and artist who was invited along with a friend to producer Diddy’s house on Star Island, in Miami, USA, on December 30, 2020.

Apparently, Brown invited the young woman because he had heard her work and wanted to help her. Once on the yacht, located on the aforementioned property, Brown gave him a drink and they started talking about music.

According to the complaint, the rapper “offered him advice on how to start a career in the music industry” and filled his glass of liquor for the second time. At that moment, the woman began to feel dizzy and disoriented.

The lawsuit alleges that the young woman was taken to a bedroom where Brown undressed her and sexually abused her. Even the next day, he would have required the victim to take the morning after pill (Postday).

The lawsuit demands 20 million dollars for damages and includes legal expenses, according to the article in the renowned music magazine.

So far, the artist, who has been accused of gender-based violence on other occasions, including the attack he committed against the singer Rihanna in 2009, who was his partner at the time, has not responded to the accusations.