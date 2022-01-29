Christian Nodal’s mother breaks the silence, did she ask Belinda to get away from her son?

Christy Nodal, Christian Nodal’s mother finally broke the silence and revealed if she really asked Belinda to get away from the group singer. Who dropped the bomb of the scandal was the journalist John Joseph gherkin origin, he assured that the woman did not agree with the relationship of the famous couple.

gherkin told that Christy Nodal would have advised Belinda to find another partner, mainly because of the age difference between them.

“The mother of this little boy, Nodal, told Belinda ‘look, daughter, you shouldn’t hang out with my son. In the first place, he is very young, he has a long way to go in his career. He has already stood out, but he still has a long way to go to a career like the greats, he has a long way to go,'” he assured Pepillo’ Origel.

Nodal SPENDS a lot of MONEY with Belinda

In accordance with gherkin, Cristy Nodal said that she did not like the way in which the singer wore his finance since the romance with the actress began.

“She makes the boy spend a fortune, and the mother says: ‘Well, he’s going to leave us without a peso. That’s what they told me. I don’t know, nor do I know the little boy either,” said Juan José Origel.

Belinda and Nodal PHOTO IG nodal

What did Cristy Nodal actually say?

After breaking the news, Christy Nodal He decided to send a message to his followers and published a photo where he appears with the couple and added a message in which he reiterates his love.

“It is very common that a simple assumption, generated by the -simple and innocent habit of talking about others- ended up transformed into a false rumor and, ultimately, into a terrible lie, I love you”, he expressed in the story of Instagram.

