Colombia achieves its first victory in the history of the Caribbean Series

Santo Domingo – On a day when Colombian football was disappointed, baseball achieved a historic victory.

The Caimanes de Barranquilla defeated the Navegantes del Magallanes 6-1 on Friday, to give Colombia its first victory in the history of the Caribbean Series.

Colombia thus broke a streak of 10 consecutive losses, which extended from 2020, the year in which it joined the contest.

“Very happy for this first victory, that was our main objective after two very difficult years in which we had not been able to win any match as a country in two participations in the Caribbean Series”, manager Jose Mosquera said. “We are going to continue playing, enjoy the tournament and not lose focus,” he said.

Almost simultaneously, in Barranquilla, the Colombian soccer team fell to Peru 1-0 in a World Cup qualifying match.

Reynaldo Rodríguez, who went 4-for-5 for the Caymans, hit a two-run single to lead a four-run attack in the third inning that put Colombia ahead on the scoreboard. Carlos Arroyo and Harold Ramírez also collaborated with two unstoppable producers,

“Today the game plan was executed, a good defense was played, we had a good job from our pitchers and the hits came at the right time. We got this first victory for the country and we are very happy”, commented the veteran Rodríguez after the match.

Sandy León, veteran catcher with 10 seasons in the Major Leagues, increased the advantage of the Colombian Caymans with an RBI single in the sixth inning, and Brayan Buelvas drove in the sixth run for the winners already in the eighth inning with another hit.

The victory went to Luis Moreno (1-0), who retired an inning and a third in order.

The setback went to Junior Guerra’s record (0-1), punished with four runs and four hits in two innings and two thirds.

“There are no excuses here, we lost. It was a positive day for Colombia. We must put this game behind us, stay positive and try to do things as well as possible in the following matches,” Venezuelan manager Wilfredo Romero said.