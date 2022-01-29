Colombia lost Qatar 2022 Qualifiers to Peru. What did Reinaldo Rueda fail today | Qatar World Cup

The worst scenario for the Colombian National Team in the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022, occurred this Friday when it lost 0-1 with Peru in Barranquilla. The team led by Reinaldo Rueda began the date in fourth place in the standings, and finished sixth, outside the qualifying or playoff positions.

From the beginning, Rueda’s idea was to attack, since in the starting lineup he had two attackers (Falcao and Santos Borré), as well as players like James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz to create play from midfield.

The gangs were also targeted by Reinaldo. He played with Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Johan Mojica on the wings, asking them for constant projection. And Matheus Uribe joined to contribute from the first line of midfielders.

However, beyond the good intentions, Colombia lacked ideas and variants to break the lock of the Peruvians. The rival team maintained tactical order and knew how to block the important players of the National Team.

In the field there were no different ideas, without risking with mid-distance shots or playing in the center of the field: all the plays led to opening to the sides and putting crosses, but the players in the area looked uncomfortable and collided.

Throughout the game there were no chances to look at other schemes, other bets. In addition, the Colombian team was prey to anxiety. And of course, when time ran out, the team was thrown into disarray, since Yerry Mina seemed like just another striker trying to take advantage of his aerial game.

Thus came the Peruvian goal, in a counterattack that did not seem to have great danger, but in which David Ospina failed, the one who never fails, to lose a painful game.