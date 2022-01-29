Colombia National Team: One arrival was enough for Peru to defeat Colombia and leave it to the limit | sports

The Colombia selection, remained in intensive care in this Qualifiers. A solitary goal edison flowers gave victory to Peru and those of Reinaldo Wheel They were in sixth place with three games to go. The Tricolor completed 6 games in Qualifying without scoring a goal.

Colombia had at least 8 clear scoring options during the match. The technician decided to put the 4 historic startersIt’s been a long time since they could play at the same time: David OspinaJuan Guillermo SquareJames Rodriguez Y Falcao Garcia.

James finished from outside the area, deflected into a defender and passed by. Cuarado tried it Olympic and saved Gallese. The ’10’ tried again from the right and with a header and it couldn’t be either. at 36, Santos Borré centered half height and Falcao could not hit fully.

Colombia was very eager, but at the same time impatience and despair. Gareca proposed a defensive match and it worked for him. yerry mina He surprised at 49 with a shot from medium distance and again very close. Immediately James put a creeping centerthe ball traveled the entire area and no one pushed it.

Surprisingly, Rueda took out Santos Borre that bothered the attack and Falcao. they entered Miguel Borja and Alzate to 67. He also tried it with Yimmi Chara which was inconsequential. The clearest thing came to 78. Gallese first stopped a header from his own partner and on the corner kick with his foot he took a shot from Borja off the line.

The final blow came in 85 with a counterattack from Peru that defined Edison flowers by the stick of David Ospina. There was barely time for another shot from James that came close. Now Colombia is sixth, 2 points behind Uruguay. who is in the playoff zone and 3 from Peru which is already fourth. Next Tuesday Colombia visits Argentina.