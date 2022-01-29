Colombia National Team Qualifying Qatar 2022 history of points to qualify | Colombia selection

Colombia complicated its way to Qatar 2022, missed an opportunity to rebuild the path and be very close to the World Cup. Now, with the land on loan, he will have to recover and go out in search of the classification in the three remaining dates. Important challenge for Reinaldo Rueda, recovering and having the group at the top for what will be the next duel against Argentina.

After the match in Córdoba against the albiceleste, the tricolor will have two fundamental duels, against rivals that are out of competition. Case of Bolivia (local) and Venezuela (visitor) being essential to achieve nine out of nine, to balance cash and thus dream of an eventual classification.

Currently, the tricolor is in the sixth box with 17 units, so it would reach 26 points, leaving everything for the accounts, taking out a calculator.

Since the Qualifiers are played under the current format, the history reflects the magic number between 25 and 28 units, as possibilities to reach the World Cups. In this case, it could be less, taking into account the number of points that Brazil, as leader of the qualifier, has obtained.

The lowest score to go to the World Cups was in France 1998, when Chile arrived with 25 units, on that occasion, Colombia was third with 28. For 2002, the playoff was achieved with 27, the direct quota with 30 points.

The road to Germany 2006 left the playoff quota at 25 points (Uruguay) and the direct pass at 28 (Paraguay). In 2010 the repechage was in 24 units, again for the charrúas and the direct one for Argentina in 28.

The Qualifiers for Brazil 2014 changed, taking into account that the canarinha did not participate. The playoffs and fourth place finished with 25 units, leaving a clear parity in the standings. Finally, for 2018, the playoff was in 26 units, for Peru and the fourth place for Colombia, with 27.

With this panorama, the direct confrontations, the tricolor is forced to win all its duels, to be with illusion, aiming at a fall of its direct rivals, which in this case are Uruguay and Peru.