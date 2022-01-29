After 20 years, the Peru National Team again won a knockout match in Colombia. Since 2001, when they beat Francisco Maturana’s team 0-1 in Bogotá, they haven’t taken all three points.

The result left the squad he leads Ricardo Gareca in the direct qualifying zone for the World Cup, with 20 points, one above Uruguay, which today would go to the playoffs, and three ahead of Reinaldo Rueda’s.

The reaction of the Colombians after the defeat

The Colombian fans, despite being hurt by the defeat, applauded the visitors once the Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela whistled the end of the match.

The Peruvian players appreciated the gesture of the local fans as they celebrated their victory.

Players of the Peruvian national team left the Metropolitan field amid applause from Colombian fans. How beautiful is football, what a fucking pride. #ArribaPeru 😭 pic.twitter.com/tzjEm44VjM – Marco Giovanni Cabrera (@marcogiovannic) January 28, 2022

A good number of Peruvian fans were also at the Roberto Meléndez stadium. They made a lot of noise and left happy with the victory.

