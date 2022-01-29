Come on, Joy is in mourning, one more loss for the driver | INSTAGRAM

The losses don’t stop, after the world froze after learning what Diego Verdaguer had lost his life, in the program of Aztec TV come the joy announced that they will continue in mourning but this time for the loss of one of their drivers.

It was Sergio Sepulveda who was responsible for sharing this information, mentioning that his partner Richard Casares He was going through a very difficult time, he lost his Granny This Thursday, January 27.

Unfortunately everyone on the forum was very sad and they announced it with great pain, hoping that their partner recovers soon and can return and continue working.

So far, it has not been revealed how this happened, however, the entire cast of the program was sending his condolences and assuring that he was always aware of his Grandma, detail that makes it an excellent grandchild.

Surely the driver needs some time to process the matter and return with all the desire to continue communicating and creating entertainment, one of the things he likes most in life and of course he will continue to make an effort now in honor of his loved one.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO WHERE THEY SHARE THE LOSS

Ricardo Casares is going through a painful loss.



But not only did his colleagues send him condolences, but also his social network followers, who dedicated a little of their time to write him words in which they wished him all the best, positive messages that the driver would surely have appreciated.

We wish Ricardo Cazares prompt resignation, a loss that made the atmosphere of the forum change completely, of course his colleagues held him in high esteem and therefore also felt something about it.

Keep discovering the best show news with us at Show News.