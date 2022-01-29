Conmebol publishes the VAR audios in which the reasons for the decisions made by the referee Wilmar Roldán of the Ecuador vs. Brazil | Soccer | sports

The Uruguayan Leodán González assisted the Colombian referee Roldán, and there was a change in three decisions that could change the result (1-1).

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) made public the videos and audios of the match for the South American qualifiers to Qatar 2022 between Brazil and Ecuador of the video arbitration system (VAR), which was responsible for the Uruguayan Leodan Gonzalez and was assisted by his compatriot Nicolás Taran, who advised the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan.

In the first video, about the expulsion of Alexander Domínguez, it is heard saying in the VAR booth: “It is possible a penalty. Whether it is inside or outside. It’s out and possible red card. It’s outside, look Nico, give me from behind (he takes it). Look, he doesn’t touch the ball, I have a potential contact point red card call.” Then he calls the referee Roldán, he identifies himself as Leodan and recommends that you review the VAR for a potential red; observation that caused Dominguez expulsion for serious foul play.

The second action occurs when the Brazilian goalkeeper Allison hits the Ecuadorian striker with his leg. Enner Valencia. The referee in the first instance shows the red card to the auriverde goalkeeper and, meanwhile, in the VAR the assistant points out: “For me it is red”; but Leodán González says: “For me, no. He (goalkeeper) plays the ball, the player (Valencia) goes on him, there is no chance of controlling the ball and it is the player who goes”.

After reviewing the play from various angles, González once again recommends that the referee review the shot and indicates that is the player who goes to the clash after the goalkeeper’s rejection. Roldán asks González for his appreciation, he repeats his point of view, the judge agrees with him and changes his decision, replacing the red card with yellow with a direct free kick for Ecuador.

In another action, Pervis Estupinan enters the area, is knocked down by Allison and Roldán decrees the penalty because, according to him, the Brazilian defender touches him down, does not hit the ball and touches the tricolor’s foot; but in the VAR there are doubts and they point out that the contact may be the product of the game itself, and they ask the Colombian referee to review the play; after which it is determined that it is the Brazilian defender who puts his foot on the pitch first and Estupiñán is the one who stumbles and falls. This forces the judge to change his decision and sanctions a free kick for Brazil.

When additional games were played, again goalkeeper Allison committed a supposed foul on Ayrton Preciado, inside the area, and the match judge sanctioned the foul with a penalty; but after reviewing the VAR they verify that the Brazilian goalkeeper hit the ball first and then the Ecuadorian offensive player’s head, so the sanction against the Brazilian team is changed.

