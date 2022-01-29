Cristiano Ronaldo blocks them on Instagram because he didn’t like the market price they put on him

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or winnerHe is one of the great soccer stars. At 36 years old, the Portuguese player maintains his implacable statistics in the Man Utd. However, time passes for everyone, and in the football market, age is an important factor to determine the contribution of athletes.

In March 2020, Ronaldo was 35 years old and still playing in Juventus. That season, he would finish it with 37 goals in 46 games and a title (A series), in addition to the subchampionships achieved in the Italian Cup and the local Super Cup. None of that was enough for the soccer transfer market referral site, Transfermarkt, determined that Cristiano was the best-valued player on the market, although he was one of those of his rank. “I think we put a list on Instagram with 10 players, 33 and over, and he was in the first place, but he said it must be worth a lot more”, he explained Christian Schwarz, responsible for the page, in an interview with The Athletic. Indeed, the captain of the Portugal team was worth 75 million euros according to the references.

This decision was not to the liking of CR7, who at that time exchanged direct messages in Instagram with the official account of the website to claim him for his publication. “He sent a message to our social media partners first,” Schwarz said, adding, “They responded to him, explained why he had that value, and said, ‘From people in your same age group, you are by far number one.’” According to the businessman, the former player of the Real Madrid, Juventus Y Sporting Lisbon, he replied to the CM with emojis of smiling faces. Afterwards, he proceeded to cut off his digital link with the brand.

Likewise, Christian recalled that between Ronaldo and the second on the list “there was a difference of 30 or 50 million.” Indeed, the podium of said enumeration was completed by Jamie Vardy (20 million) and Sergio Ramos (18 million).

Continue reading the story

How it was known that Ronaldo blocked the account

On March 1, 2020, @transfermarkt_official put together an imaginary team made up of the players he represents jorge mendes. The funny thing is that all of them were tagged… with the exception of the top scorer in the history of the Champions League. Detail warned by the followers, the CM came out to clarify what was due. “We can not taggear to Ronaldo because he blocked us after seeing its market value”, they explained at the time.

Instagram @transfermarkt_official

Capture

Transfermarkt’s clarification (Capture/)

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo: “I’m going to be 37 and I’m still playing”